Crysis Remastered will be an Epic Store exclusive when it launches next month

Crysis Remastered now has a new release date and will be now be coming to PC September 18. The trailer also reveals that it will be an Epic Game Store exclusive, though right now it's unclear if it will be a time limited exclusive that will come to other platforms further down the line.

The game was originally supposed to release simultaneously on all platforms on July 23, but all versions save for the Switch release were pushed back in order for Crytek to "get Crysis Remastered up to the PC-and console-breaking standard you've come to expect from Crysis games." As we previously reported, this was likely because reactions to the leaked footage were less than enthusiastic.

Today, Crytek has announced how the remaster is going to break our PCs—in the most positive way, of course. Apart from HDR support, you can look forward to new light settings and depth fields, updated particle effects, textures up to 8K and ray tracing. The new trailer above shows off the differences between the original and the remaster in detail. System requirements for this PC-breaking romp through the North Korean wilderness are yet to be announced.

Crysis Remastered will be available exclusively from the Epic Game Store for £26.99 / $29.99 on September 18.