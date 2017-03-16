Crawl release date set, bash giant Gabe Newell next month

Powerhoof's asymmetric dungeon roamer roguelike Crawl has been in Early Access for so long, I'd actually forgotten it existed. First released into Steam's supported development initiative in August, 2014, it wowed with its multiplayer flare and intuitive catch-up mechanics—and now boasts "Overwhelmingly Positive" aggregate reviews on Steam. It's also now got a launch date: April 11, 2017.

Before we get to the obligatory launch trailer, here's Powerhoof on what it's all about:

"Crawl is the local multiplayer dungeon crawler where your friends control the monsters! It’s bullet-hell beat-em-up meets old-school RPG, in an arcadey party-game for up to 4 players. One player is the hero, exploring a randomly generated dungeon full of traps and monsters—all controlled by the other players. If you slay the hero you take their place and it’s your turn to crawl! Then it's a race to gain enough XP and loot to reach the final battle, where it's all on one as the other players collectively control the hulking final boss."

And onto that trailer:

I dipped my toe into Crawl not long after it landed on Early Access and, despite it being great fun, it also felt like much more was to come. I understand it's since added a whole range of weapons, spells, items, levels, monsters, traps and bosses. At some point it added a giant angry Gabe Newell to the latter category:

Crawl is due April 11, 2017.