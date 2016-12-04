Crackdown 3 launches holiday 2017 at the latest

This weekend has been full of news coming from the PlayStation Experience event, but that doesn't mean Microsoft has nothing up its sleeves. Microsoft Studios art director Dave Johnson confirmed during a recent livestream that Crackdown 3 would launch before or during holiday 2017 (via GameSpot).

Crackdown 3 coming to PC was announced at E3 2016, where it was made clear that all first-party Microsoft titles would come to the platform, in addition to Xbox One. Johnson said the open-world game would run at 4K on the more powerful Xbox One, currently called Project Scorpio, but he did not mention any features or settings for a PC version.

However, we do know that Crackdown 3 is a Play Anywhere game, which means that players will be able to buy it digitally on Xbox One or PC and get a free copy of the game on the other platform. Recently released games like Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, and Recore already support this feature.

The superpowered open-world game was announced at E3 2014. It's since been hit with multiple delays, but a holiday 2017 release makes sense as it coincides with the release of Project Scorpio. However, as unlikely as it seems, I would never count a developer out on surprising us with another delay.