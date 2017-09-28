Cooler Master’s giant Cosmos C700P is the result of customer feedback

If you don't like the design of Cooler Master's new Cosmos C700P, a giant full-tower chassis that is damn near fully modular, blame the community of DIY system builders that chirped in the company's ear on how to design a case. And if you do, pat them (or yourself) on the back.

Cooler Master says the Cosmos C700P is the "tangible realization of the dreams of many PC enthusiasts." Or less poetically, it's based on feedback received from focus groups, workshops, surveys, and other types of engagement with the community.

The result is a large and heavy enclosure that measures 639 (L) x 306 (W) x 651 (H) mm and weighs 26.2 kg. It supports the most common motherboard form factors, everything from a mini-ITX mobo that would probably look a little silly in a case this size, on up to an E-ATX foundation brimming with high-end hardware.

What makes this case somewhat unique is the ability to completely disassemble it down to the skeleton frame, and then rearrange things how you see fit. Maybe you want to inverse the motherboard so that your graphics card blows hot air out the top of the case. You can also invert the layout so that the motherboard tray sits on the left side of the case.

This is not the first chassis to offer this kind of customization, though the vast majority of enclosures are not as flexible. When you're finished building your system, the Cosmos C700P will show off your cable management skills (or expose a messy interior) by way of curved tempered glass side panel. Optionally, you can buy another tempered glass panel to show off both sides.

The Cosmos C700P provides a pair of 5.25-inch bays for an optical drive and/or fan controller. You also have access to eight 2.5-inch/3.5-inch bays (or nine if removing the optical bays) and two 2.5-inch bays.

For cooling, the case comes with three 140mm fans—two in the front and an exhaust fan in the back. Overall, the case supports up to nine 140mm fan. If you prefer to liquid cool your setup, there are various spots for mounting radiators, including up to a 420mm radiator in the front.

The Cosmos C700P should be available to buy today for $300 (£275).