Cooler Master unveils new cases and cooling solutions at Computex

MasterLiquid Maker 240 New Edition

The Taiwan-based computer expo is in full swing and there has been no shortage of announcements in terms of hardware and peripherals, several of which proved some of our speculations right. Cooler Master joins the fray with a large list of new cases, cooling solutions, power supplies, and even some peripherals.

Cooler Master is introducing a rather large lineup of cooling products. Most notable is its new MasterAir Maker 3DVVC, which uses a 3D Vertical Vapor Chamber instead of a more traditional heatsink. There's also Cooler Master's new MasterLiquid Dual Pump AIO design that incorporates a new dual chamber design on both pumps, which maxinizes the flow rate and flow pressure of the coolant to the water block. According to Cooler Master, this will "dissipate the CPU heat at a much faster rate compared to the traditional AIO liquid coolers."

Additionally, the company will be releasing a new edition of its MasterLiquid Maker 240, featuring a redesigned reservoir and pump that makes liquid flow through the top of the reservoir, which then gets sucked out through the bottom of the pump into the water block—and features RGB lighting to add a colorful flair to that vortex effect, of course. Rounding out some of the major additions to the cooling families is the MasterLiquid ML240P Mirage, which features a clear pump cover on this AIO along with RGB lighting and clear view of the operating impeller. A full list of every upcoming cooling solution can be found here, but here's the pricing and availability of what I just mentioned:

MasterAir Maker 3DVVC: December 2019, MSRP of $129.99

MasterLiquid Dual Pump AIO Design: TBD

MasterLiquid Maker 240 New Edition: October 2019, MSRP of $299.99- $349.99

Silencio S400

For cases, Cooler Master is adding four new models, starting with the Silencio S400 (xATX) and S600 (ATX), the latest editions to the now eight-year-old series. For these two cases, Cooler Master collaborated with Sorama, a company that analyzes noise and vibration with cameras, with the goal of reducing noise frequency further while balancing thermals. The Silencio series is one of the smaller Cooler Master case series, but with the addition of the S400 and S600, that bumps the lineup to six.

The Cosmos and MasterCase series are also getting a new edition to their families, most notably the Cosmos C700P Black Edition and the MasterCase H100. The C700P is a new iteration of the current C700P, and other than the all-black matte coating, Cooler Master builds upon its current modular design to include a PSU shroud, flat radiator brackets, fine mesh panels, cable cover system, and an extra rear panel. In addition, the tempered glass panels have a lighter tint.

The MasterCase H100 is another addition to the long list of mini-ITX form factor cases that is compatible with a ATX power supply, but it's a little more portable than the rest—it has a built-in handle. Cooler Master calls the H100 a "travel-sized" variant. Here's the pricing and availability:

Cosmos C700P Black Edition: Available in Q3, MSRP of $299.99.

Silencio S400: Available in Q2, MSRP $79.99 - $89.99.

Silencio S600: Available in Q2, MSRP of $89.99 - $99.99.

MasterCase H100: Available on July 9, 2019, MSRP of $59.

MasterCase SL600M Black Edition: Available in Q4, MSRP of $199.

MM831

Finally, Cooler Master has revealed its first wireless mouse, the MM831, which it claims has "truly lag-free connectivity." The gaming mouse features a 3360 Pixart optical sensor with up to 32,000 DPI and Omron switches rated for 20M clicks. The MM831 also has hybrid wireless connectivity with 2.4GHz or Bluetooth operation. You can even store a USB dongle under the removable, magnetic top piece. Cooler Master has more announcements in the way of peripherals here , which includes a new mechanical keyboard and two new wired gaming headsets.

MSRP and availability of the MM831 is November 2019 for $99.99.

Cooler Master has a few new PSUs in the works, too. First shown at CES 2018, the in-house designed XG is now in the final stages of development and will be on display at Computex in three different models. (Specific details have not yet been released.) There's also Cooler Master's Project Fanless, in which it will be showing a 650W fanless CPU alongside the rest of its new PSU lineup. No other information regarding this new PSU is available at this time.