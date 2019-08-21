Control trailer looks like it needs to be secured, contained, and protected for our safety

Remedy have been showing off the ray tracing in their new game Control in recent trailers, but this time it's a trailer for the rest of us—a straight-up launch trailer highlighting just how weird this game of X-Files/Twin Peaks/SCP Foundation action-horror is going to get.

Did that gun just whisper to the guy whose temple it's pressed against? Is that a worm monster or an evil flower? Is that guy about to be electrocuted or pushed down the stairs? Didn't I already kill that giant spider in Limbo? Why is everyone floating?

This parade of bizarre imagery, characters, and action setpieces is soundtracked by Ruelle's song Madness (here's the link, you're welcome), and it does a pretty good job making Control look intriguing and full of things that ought to be locked away by a government agency for our protection.

Control will be out August 27.