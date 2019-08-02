Control system requirements updated, are now a lot less demanding

The system requirements for Control went up on the Epic Games Store a couple weeks ago, and while the minimum requirement was reasonably mid-range, the recommended spec was up there—especially if you wanted ray-tracing. Today Remedy updated the requirements with "official" minimum and recommended hardware, and the new specs are considerably less demanding.

Minimum:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7, 64bit

DirectX: DX11

Recommended:

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660/1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580

Ray-tracing GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

DirectX: DX12

It's not clear why the requirements changed, but I'd guess that the specs originally posted to the EGS were preliminary and on the high side for the sake of caution. Whatever the reason, reduced requirements is good news for everyone.

Control comes out on August 27. If you're curious and haven't seen it yet, you can check out the first 13 minutes of gameplay here.