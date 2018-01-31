Co-op stealth game Hacktag sneaking onto Steam February 14

Hacktag is a two-player co-op stealth game about two spies from rival agencies working together to infiltrate corporations. It's set in "a parallel world inhabited by anthropomorphic animals," and launched on Steam Early Access last summer. Today, developer Piece of Cake Studios announced its offical release date: February 14, 2018.

You can play Hacktag solo by swapping between the two spies, but like Piece of Cake itself, the game was built from the ground up with co-op in mind. It supports local and online co-op, as well as online challenges and leaderboards. One player puts their boots on the ground as the Agent, opening doors and air vents and slipping unnoticed past guards. The other player is the Hacker, who collects information and manipulates mainframes and other spy stuff to help the Agent progress.

"While some tasks can be accomplished by either player, many tasks require the cooperation of both," Piece of Cake says. "For instance, opening a locked door requires the Hacker to electronically unlock it while the Agent physically opens it."

Hacktag is currently available for $20. Its price will not increase upon exiting Early Access. In fact, it will be on sale for $15 the week of its release.