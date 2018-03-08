Co-op melee masher Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is out today

If you're at all interested in co-op hack-and-slasher Warhammer: Vermintide 2, which comes out today, then I recommend you head straight over to this piece, written by the PC Gamer team after they spent a few hours bashing rats' heads in. And when you're done, read this piece Tom wrote after playing a slice with developers Fatshark in January. Basically, it's a brutal Left 4 Dead-like melee game that's difficult even on the easiest settings (though they've since been a bit softened), with 13 campaign missions to play through.

Loot is more important this time than in the brilliant original Vermintide, with a more flexible class system to back up all the gear you get. There are five heroes, each with three 'careers' to choose from and a sprawling talent tree with lots of abilities to pick and choose.

As I said, it's out now on Steam, where you'll be able to pick it up for $27/£20.69. At the moment it's marked as a pre-purchase, with the 1.0 update going live later today. The developers have also released a new trailer, shown above. It doesn't actually feature any gameplay, but it's an impressive video entirely consisting of the camera panning through freeze frames of giant battles. It's worth a watch.

The game is also on sale on Fanatical with 25% off for the next few hours.

To see it in action, check out the footage below. And if you're already committed, be sure to check out our guide to finding all the grimoires and tomes if you want to get the best gear quicker.