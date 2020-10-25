Co-op horror shooter GTFO now has matchmaking

Cooperative shooter GTFO released its Rundown 004 Update this week, codenamed Contact, and the accompanying game update finally adds matchmaking to the game. Matchmaking has been a long-requested feature for the community—and for fence-sitters who want to try the game—but the developers have consistently waited until they felt the game was more complete before adding it. As with all things early access, however, it's not perfect: "We're starting off with it in alpha, and will need our community's help to refine it as we go. Try it out, and let us know what you think," say the developers.

Just in time for Halloween. GTFO is the only game to have truly scared me since Alien: Isolation.

GTFO's Rundowns are equivalent to story chapters, each seeing the mysterious Warden sending new prisoners on new missions through a derelict and horrifying underground complex. The complex is filled with awful, mutated and infested people too numerous to immediately fight, but too deadly to ignore. Players have to combine stealth and gunplay to move from place to place in GTFO, all while doing mission objectives, solving puzzles, and retrieving things the Warden has sent them down to get.

The latest Rundown includes a layered difficulty system where some maps are harder or easier depending on the route player teams choose to take, a measured departure from its previous hardcore horror chops. Combined with matchmaking, that might just make the notoriously difficult to get into and communication heavy GTFO more accessible to new players.

You can read the Rundown 004 / Contact update notes here, and you can find GTFO on Steam or at its official website. GTFO developer 10 Chambers was recently in the news for selling a major stake in the company to Tencent. A 10 Chambers executive cited the desire to get GTFO finished while still maintaining its creative freedom as the reason for the sale.