Check out these gorgeous 4K screenshots of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC

Alongside news of Red Dead Redemption 2's system requirements and new features, Rockstar also today released a selection of sumptuous 4K screenshots showing off the upcoming PC release.

I thought I was immune to the charms of the game's gorgeous open world having already completed it earlier this year. But damn, one look at the evocative lighting and atmosphere and I'm ready to play it all over again. You can see the full batch of new screenshots below. Click the icon in the top-right corner of each to view it at 4K resolution.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Red Dead Redemption 2 was already a looker on consoles, which likely explains the pretty reasonable system requirements of the PC version. But the port will bring some extra graphical tweaks, including the following features:

Increased draw distance

"Higher quality" global illumination and ambient occlusion

"Improved" snow trails

"Improved" reflections and higher resolution shadows

Tessellated tree textures

"Improved" grass and fur textures

HDR support

Unlocked resolution (4K and higher)

Ultrawide aspect ratio and multi-monitor support

Unlocked framerate

Red Dead Redemption 2 is due out on November 5 through the Rockstar Games Launcher and Epic Games Store. A Steam release will follow in December.