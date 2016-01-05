We're at CES 2016! Here's what to expect

Here we are again. Las Vegas. Sin City. Home of gambling, exorbitant buffets, Penn & Teller, and, once a year, 30,000 nerds cramming into the Las Vegas Convention Center to ogle the latest 8K TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and iPhone cases. It must be time for the Consumer Electronics Show!

CES may be dominated by smart fridges, phone cases, and the latest in kitschy tech gizmos, but good old-fashioned PC hardware still has its place at the show. I'm here to see the latest and greatest PC tech, and my hands-on coverage will be showing up on the site all week. You can follow along on the hardware page.

Here's a brief overview of what to expect from CES 2016:

Hands-on with the HTC Vive and a whole load of VR accessories

New monitors, with more high refresh IPS displays and lots of 4K

Mice, keyboards, and other peripherals now with RGB LEDs!

Some impressive new SSDs with larger capacities and faster speeds thanks to PCIe

A few cool PC cases

A second wave of Intel Skylake motherboards with some refinements and new features

More VR

And here are some things you won't be seeing on PC Gamer from CES this week:

iPhone cases

Smart fridges, washing machines, or thermostats

Bluetooth headphones or speakers

Mark Zuckerberg

Skechers Game Kicks 2.0

Gamified electric toothbrushes (unless they have USB ports)

If there's anything you want me to check out at CES, let me know in the comments, and I'll do my best to get my hands on it.