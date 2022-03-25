Where to find the pope turtle in Elden Ring

Of course there's a pope turtle in Elden Ring, and despite his size, he's easy to miss if you don't know where to look. He's one of the many NPCs you can talk to in the Lands Between, though as far as I'm aware, he doesn't have his own Elden Ring quest .

The pope turtle sells spells , so he's worth seeking out if you're using a magic-focused build . He can also absolve your sins if you've accidentally turned an NPC hostile, though you'll need to find a Celestial Dew to do so. Here's where to find the Elden Ring pope turtle, what he sells, and where to find your first Celestial Dew.

Elden Ring pope turtle location

The gentle, but giant, pope turtle actually goes by the name Miriel, Pastor of Vows and you can find him at the Church of Vows on the eastern side of Liurnia of the Lakes. The map below shows the exact location.

Miriel will offer to sell you sorceries and incantations and will also give you additional information on Radagon and Rennala should you want to know more about their background. You can also offer scrolls and prayerbooks to him to increase his spell inventory.

His starting inventory contains:

Magic Glintblade (Sorcery)

Carian Greatsword (Sorcery)

Blessing's Boon (Incantation)

Pope turtle location. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Celestial Dew: Uses and where to find it

You can also offer Miriel a Celestial Dew if you have one. Doing so will give you an Absolution and resurrect dead merchant NPCs or reverse any aggro you might have caused by hitting one of them. This won't work on every NPC in the game, but if you think you've messed up at some point, it doesn't hurt to give this a go.

You can buy Celestial Dew from the Wandering Merchant in Ainsel River, and they are mainly looted from corpses in some of the late-game areas. The easiest one to grab early on is the one next to the gate at Raya Lucaria Academy.

Image 1 of 3 Celestial Dew location. (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 3 Celestial Dew location. (Image credit: From Software) Image 3 of 3 Offer the Celestial Dew to Miriel. (Image credit: From Software)

When you have access to the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace after getting the first Glintstone Key , head past the blue symbol to the southeast and follow the overgrown path south around the academy. There are several wolves along the way but you can take these out easily from horseback.

The corpse at the very end of the road and next to the gate is the one that holds the Celestial Dew. Be careful as you approach as an enemy will drop down to the ground next to it. He's pretty quick though his attacks are well telegraphed. So either grab the item and run or stay and fight before looting it.

What happens if you kill the pope turtle?

If you're an absolute monster and decide to kill Miriel, he'll drop the Miriel's Bell Bearing item which you can take to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold.