Castlevania Anniversary Collection's game lineup has been confirmed

Konami has revealed the final four games that are lined up for the Castlevania Anniversary Collection ahead of its Steam launch on May 16th.

We already knew that Castlevania, Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, and Super Castlevania IV would be part of the Collection and we can now know that they will be joined by Castlevania: Bloodlines (Sega Megadrive), Castlevania: The Adventure (Gameboy), Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (NES), and Kid Dracula (Famicom).

Konami revealed last month that we'd be getting a number of Anniversary Collections to celebrate its 50th birthday, namely Castlevania, Contra, and Arcade Classics. The latter was released this week and there's no news on Contra yet, though the original announcement said to expect both the Castlevania and the Contra Collections 'early summer.' Perhaps we'll get an update soon.

Thanks, Eurogamer.