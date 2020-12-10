Cyberpunk 2077 respec: What you need to know

Wondering if you can respec Cyberpunk 2077 attributes? It's a fair question, especially as you have a variety of Cyberpunk 2077 builds you can potentially play with and the first one you pick may not suit your playstyle. Or maybe it's worked well for you so far but now you want to try something a bit different.

Whatever the reason, there's a good chance that at some point during your playthrough, you'll think about respeccing. So how do you go about it and is it even possible? Read on to find out how to respec in Cyberpunk 2077.

Can you respec Cyberpunk 2077 attributes?

The good news is, you absolutely can respec your perk points and redistribute them as you see fit. You'll need a specific item—the Tabula E-Rasa—in order to do so, though. And while this is easy to find, and you'll have access to the item very early in the game, the downside is that it will cost you a hefty 100k Eurodollars. Ouch.

If you do happen to have the cash lying around however, you can purchase the Tabula E-Rasa item from any Ripperdoc in Night City. The steep price is almost certainly going to put the item well out of reach when you first come across it, but if you're determined to reset those perk points, it may be worthwhile taking a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 money guide to cobble together the cash you need.

As far as attribute points go, it doesn't seem that there's any way that these can be reset—at least, we haven't found anything so far. We'll of course update this guide should something crop up but as it stands right now, you might want to be a bit more mindful when choosing which attribute points to put where, each time you level up.