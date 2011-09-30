Buy Episode 1 of PC Gamer Digital, get The Killer Exclusive hat in Team Fortress 2!

As writers, one of the ways we reassure ourselves about our career choice is by wearing fancy hats. Now, we finally have an in-game TF2 item to continue that tradition. If you buy Episode 1 of PC Gamer Digital from Steam, you'll receive The Killer Exclusive--a dashing tan fedora that declares outwardly to your opponents "I am (or am impersonating) a member of the media, and I deserve your respect!"

Click within for answers to probable Qs that you may have about our stylish TF2 tie-in.

About-to-be-asked questions:



The Killer Exclusive can be equipped to any of TF2's nine character classes.



The Killer Exclusive activates automatically in TF2. Buy Ep. 1, launch the game, and it should appear in your backpack.



If you already have Episode 1 of PC Gamer Digital, you should already have The Killer Exclusive.



Episode 1 can be gifted to others on Steam.



Steam considers Episode 1 as DLC for PC Gamer Digital, so you need to install that before you can view Episode 1.



PC Gamer Digital is currently only available in the US. Within weeks, PC Gamer Digital will be available globally through Steam. The promotion will still be active at that time.



If you have questions about PC Gamer Digital, we posted a big ol' FAQ about it here .



And as a reminder, our compatriots at PC Gamer in the UK are also offering the item through their version of the magazine .

We'll likely be holding an "exclusive" hat-wearer-only TF2 event on our server over the weekend so we can capture an image or video of us all romping around with the hat, killing each other in some kind of murderous press conference. Watch the PC Gamer Steam group for that.