Guncraft release date set for July

Guncraft 's been kinda-out for awhile now, with players cheerfully escaping rising pits of lava and walling themselves in to keep from adding to another player's killstreak. Now, though, it's got a formal release date—so if you've been wanting to try the Minecraft-crossed-with-CoD shenanigans, you've got a month left to be able to do so for free.

On July 11, Guncraft goes live on Green Man Gaming, Desura, Rain Digital Games, and GamersGate for $15—and, of course, it's already pre-purchasable on Exato Games' site , where you can also access the current beta build free of charge.

"But what of Steam?" I hear you cry. Welp, that's what their Greenlight page is for. Should they make it into Steam's hallowed halls, all players who've purchased Guncraft from other digital distributors will receive a Steam key, too.

Our preview found that despite some rather simplistic shooting mechanics, Guncraft was a fairly decent take on the building blocks genre. Things don't end with just a release date, though—Exato Games has voiced a commitment to ongoing content updates, with hopes to bring in new maps and crazy gameplay modes post-release.