Build of the week: YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer

ASPHIAX aka Sander van der Velden is a modder from the Netherlands who may have put together not just the best Star Wars case mod, but perhaps the most impressive case mod I’ve ever seen altogether. There’s an incredible attention to detail here, from the functional design to the aesthetics and frills. It’s a massive piece of work that doesn’t compromise looking like a Star Destroyer in order to fit the components inside. It just straight up looks like a Star Destroyer, tiny lights and all.

Most of the visible components were made using a 3D printer, while the frame was made using custom aluminum cuts. Sander wanted the build to be perfect, so he took two years to practice with laser cutters before returning to the project. It was worth it, undoubtedly.

Sander even put together a lightweight fictional context for the big bugger based on Chinese mythology.

For more information check out the build log or head to CES in Las Vegas between January 6-9 to see it in person.

Amazing job, Sander!

YAZI - Venator Class Star Destroyer components

Motherboard: MSI B150m Mortar

GPU: MSI 780TI Lightning

RAM: Avexir Blitz 1.1 32GB DDR4 3000MHz - White

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K 4x 3.50GHz

PSU: Thermaltake ToughPower DPS G 850W Platinum

Liquid Cooling System components

CPU Cooler: Thermaltake Pacific W1 CPU Water Block

GPU Cooler: Custom GPU Block by Diamond Cooling

Coolant pump: Thermaltake Pacific P1 Black D5 Pump w/ Silent Kit

Radiator: 480 40mm high

Fittings: Thermaltake Pacific G1/4 - Black

Reservoirs: 2x ModWithMe 50mm Tube Reservoirs w/ custom 3D printed Venator Engine cover

Tubing: Thermaltake PETG 16mm OD tubing

Additional components

Laser Array: 8 fat green 5mw lasers

Lights: 0.5mm fiber optic strands

Laser/Light Control: Arduino programmable micro processor