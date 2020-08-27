Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is the year's weirdest crossover

I guess I could've seen this coming in 2017 when the developers behind Bridge Constructor made a game set in Valve's Portal universe, but 2017 was a long time ago, so here we are with one of the oddest surprises of Gamescom's Opening Night Live: a game about bridges, and also The Walking Dead. The new entry in the Bridge Constructor series borrows the Walking Dead license to make, in their words, "the ultimate mashup experience" (clearly these developers have never had a dark chocolate peanut butter cup).

But what's the deal here? How do zombies and bridges fit together? The debut trailer is unfortunately a live action gag starring a Napoleon Dynamite wannabe, but here's the pitch from Headup Games:

"Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series.

"Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity."

Despite not having any gameplay ready to show, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead is apparently out later this year.