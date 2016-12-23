Blue Yeti microphone and Watch Dogs 2 bundle available for $89

Blue Yeti, our pick as the best microphone, normally sells for $129. However, we spotted it on sale at Amazon for a low $89, and it comes with a download code for Watch Dogs 2 to boot.

We like the Blue Yeti for several reasons, not the least of which is that it offers excellent audio quality, even under less-than-ideal conditions. The foam padding on the bottom doesn't do much to deafen desk vibrations, but the shape makes it generally easy to find a place to plop it with little hassle.

One of the best aspects of the Blue Yeti is that it is great at picking up audio as you jostle around. Who wants to sit perfectly still while podcasting? Compared to other mics we tested, the Blue Yeti does a superior job at recording great sounding audio without having to speak directly into it.

The Blue Yeti isn't the best microphone out there, but for the price, it's an excellent choice. That's especially true now that it's on sale and comes with a free game.

