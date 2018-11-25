Newegg remains one of the most popular stores for PC enthusiasts, even though it can't always compete with Amazon on pricing these days. The site makes it easy to pick out the right PC components for your build, and purchases are still tax-free in some states. Cyber Monday is the busiest times of the year for online retailers, and as usual Newegg has some good deals on offer. Here are the best we've found.
Newegg Cyber Monday deals
Acer KG241P 24" 144Hz 1080p Monitor | $150 ($80 off)
This FreeSync 144Hz monitor is $80 off for Cyber Monday. Make sure to enter promo code CMAD101 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg
MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB | $130 ($40 off)
This is one of the best prices we've ever seen for a GTX 1050 Ti, though a $10 mail-in rebate is required. Buy at Newegg
Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 580 8GB | $200 ($50 off)
A few RX 580 cards have been cheaper than this over the past week, but this deal doesn't require a mail-in rebate, and it comes with two free games (your choice from The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5). Buy at Newegg
WD Blue 4TB 5400 RPM Hard Drive | $100 ($70 off)
This isn't a fast 7200RPM hard drive, but it still has a capacity of 4TB. Buy at Newegg (Ends: 11/26)
LG 27MP59G 27" IPS 1080p Monitor | $150 ($80 off)
This 75Hz FreeSync monitor is $90 off for Cyber Monday, when you use promo code CMAD100 at checkout. Buy at Newegg
Acer Predator X27 | IPS | 144Hz G-Sync + HDR | 4K | $1,800 (Save $200)
This is still the most expensive monitor around, but with good reason: it's the highest of the high end, with HDR added to the list of features along with high refresh rate, G-Sync, and 4K resolution. At $300 off, this is the first major discount we've seen. Buy at Newegg
Blue Yeti Microphone (Midnight Blue Edition) | $90 ($40 off)
The Blue Yeti is our current top choice for a PC microphone, and the Midnight Blue version is $40 off for Black Friday. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller | $38 ($22 off)
The DualShock 4 is our current favorite controller for PC gaming, and it's $22 off for Cyber M. Buy at Newegg
Gigabyte Aero 15X | i7-8750H | GTX 1070 | $1,849 (save $450)
One of our favorite gaming laptops, the light-and-thin 15.6" Aero 15X sports a Max-Q GTX 1070 and 144Hz screen, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and fantastic battery life. Buy at Newegg.
MSI 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Core i7-8750H | GTX 1060 | $949 ($300 off)
This gaming laptop normally goes for $1,249, but with promo code EMCEEPX33 and a $100 rebate, you can snag it for $949. That's a great price for the specs—Core i7-8750H, GeForce GTX 1060, 16GB RAM, and 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD. Buy at Newegg
Mad Catz RAT4 Mouse | 5,000 DPI | $30 ($80 off)
This lightweight mouse has a 5,000 dpi sensor and nine programmable buttons. It uses high-quality Omron switches and sports a modular design. Buy at Newegg
Intel Core i5-9600K | $250 ($30 off)
Intel's CPUs rarely go on sale, so this latest-gen Core i5 processor for $30 is a pretty good deal. Buy at Newegg
Intel Core i7-9700K | $410 ($10 off)
This isn't much of a discount, but if you were going to buy this processor anyway, you can save $10. Buy at Newegg
AMD Ryzen 7 2700 | $250 ($50 off)
This 8-core/16-thread processor from AMD is $20 off the usual price, and $50 off the original MSRP. Buy at Newegg
ASRock Phantom Radeon RX 580 | $200 ($80 off)
This ASRock 8GB RX 580 graphics card is $80 off the original price, and $30-50 lower than the typical price for an 8GB RX 580. And get a couple free games, too. Buy at Newegg
Crucial MX500 500GB SSD | $65 ($18 off)
The 500GB version of the ever-popular Crucial MX500 SSD is now $10 off. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)
Toshiba X300 5TB Hard Drive | $135 ($15 off)
This 7200RPM hard drive is perfect for storing your entire Steam library. Buy at Newegg
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop | Core i5-8300H | GTX 1050 Ti 4GB | $700 ($200 off)
This entry-level gaming laptop has a latest-gen Core i5 processor, a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a 1TB hard drive, and 8GB of memory. Buy at Newegg
Lenovo Laptop IdeaPad 330 | Ryzen 5 2500U | Radeon Vega 8 | $500 ($180 off)
This isn't a gaming laptop by any stretch of the imagination, but it's a nice productivity machine — especially with the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Enter promo code BFAD162 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/22)
ASUS VivoBook S | Core i5-8250U | $680 ($319 off)
This is another productivity-focused laptop, with a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, a Core i5-8250U processor, 6GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Enter code BFAD163 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg
LG 29-Inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor | $200 ($100 off)
This IPS display has a resolution of 2560 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz (FreeSync), and an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9. You must use promo code BFAD107 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)
CyberpowerPC Gaming PC | Ryzen 5 2600 | GTX 1050 Ti | $600 ($200 off)
This is a great price for an entry-level gaming desktop. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor, a GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, a 120GB SSD, and a 1TB hard drive. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)
Cooler Master RGB Hard Gaming Mousepad | $15 ($5 off)
This is a mousepad with RGB lighting. Who doesn't want that? A mail-in rebate is required. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/22)
Corsair Gaming VOID PRO Headset | $65 ($35 off)
This popular headset from Corsair features wireless connectivity, Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround-sound, and RGB lighting. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/22)
ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E Motherboard | $200 ($45 off)
This ASUS motherboard for the Intel Z390 platform has a pre-mounted I/O shield, RGB lighting, and comprehensive cooling options. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)
EVGA SuperNOVA 650W Power Supply | $60 ($49 off)
This 650W power supply from EVGA is $60 off the original price, and $25.51 off the regular price. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)
Logitech G810 RGB Keyboard (Mass Effect Andromeda Edition) | $80 ($40 off)
Mass Effect Andromeda might have been a dud, but this keyboard isn't. It has Romer-G mechanical switches and per-key RGB lighting. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/22; Ends: 11/23)
CREATIVE LABS Pebble USB Speakers | $19.99 ($5 off)
If you've always wanted PC speakers that look like eggs, here's your chance. Buy at Newegg
Creative Sound Blaster Z Gaming Sound Card | $80 ($20 off)
Dedicated sound cards are still popular with a small niche of PC owners, and this model from Creative is $15 off the usual price. Buy at Newegg
Expired deals
These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.
ROSEWILL MAGNETAR ATX Mid-Tower Case | $19.99 ($30 off)
This is a good case for a budget PC build, and it's $30 off the regular price for Cyber Monday. Out of stock. Buy at Newegg
CyberpowerPC Gaming PC | Core i5-8400 | GTX 1060 | $799.99 ($200 off)
This mid-range gaming desktop has an Intel Core i5-8400 processor, a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card, 8GB of memory, a 240GB SSD, and a 2TB hard drive. Out of stock. Buy at Newegg
G.SKILL TridentZ RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 RAM| $134.99 ($115 off)
This kit of 8GB DDR4-3200 memory is $30 off the regular price, and $115 off the original MSRP. And it lights up! Buy at Newegg (Ends: 11/20)
Samsung 50-Inch 4K TV | $327.99 ($122 off)
This 4K smart TV has HDR support and built-in applications. Buy at Newegg
Xbox Wireless Controller - White | $39.99 ($20 off)
This controller works out of the box with most gamepad-compatible PC games, and unlike the original Xbox One controller, it connects over Bluetooth (and doesn't require a separate Xbox adapter). Buy at Newegg
AMD Ryzen 5 2600X | $179.99 ($50 off)
This mid-range processor from AMD has eight cores, 16 threads, and a max boost frequency of 4.2GHz. Buy at Newegg
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X | $149.99 ($50 off)
If you don't mind getting a CPU from last year, this 16-thread Ryzen 7 processor is a solid deal. Buy at Newegg
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1070 Ti AMP Extreme | $389.99 ($60 off)
This triple-fan GTX 1070 Ti with Zotac's IceStorm cooling technology and Spectra lighting is a decent deal. Buy at Newegg
ASUS ROG GTX 1070 Ti | $429.99 ($120 off)
Even though this is the new normal price for GTX 1080s, this triple-fan GTX 1070 Ti is still a fairly good deal. Bonus: comes with free copies of Monster Hunter: World and COD Black Ops 4. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/20)
Intel 545s 2.5" 256GB SSD | $34.99 ($10.99 off)
Solid-state drives are getting cheaper and cheaper, and this Intel 256GB SSD for $35 is a pretty good deal — particularly due to its 3D NAND storage. Buy at Newegg
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 | $105 ($25 off)
This isn't much of a deal, but it's still one of the better discounts on DDR4 memory this Black Friday. Currently sold out. Buy at Newegg
Rosewill Pro Gaming Mouse Pad | $4.99 ($5 off)
I don't know what makes this "Pro" or "Gaming," but it's certainly a mouse pad. Buy at Newegg
Dell OptiPlex 3000 | Core i3 i3-8100T | $399.99 ($100 off)
If you need a book-sized PC for productivity work, the Dell OptiPlex 3060 is a decent option for $400. Enter code BFAD164 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg (Posted: 11/10)
KEF Porsche Design SPACE ONE Headphones | $99.99 ($320 off)
These noise-cancelling headphones with dual 40mm drivers are under $100 right now. Buy at Newegg
ASUS ROG Strix 24-Inch Monitor | $269.99 ($230 off)
This 1080p Asus monitor has 240Hz FreeSync, RGB lighting, and VESA mount support. The only downside is that it's TN. You'll have to use promo code BFAD161 to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/21)
GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2080 OC | $750 ($80 off)
In one of the best deals we've seen yet on an RTX card, Gigabyte's RTX 2080 OC is $80 off the original price. Buy at Newegg
SAMSUNG 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $73 ($7 off)
This isn't much of a discount, but if you were going to buy a 500GB SSD anyway, this is one of the best options. Buy at Newegg
