(Image credit: Jason Howie via Flickr)

Newegg remains one of the most popular stores for PC enthusiasts, even though it can't always compete with Amazon on pricing these days. The site makes it easy to pick out the right PC components for your build, and purchases are still tax-free in some states. Cyber Monday is the busiest times of the year for online retailers, and as usual Newegg has some good deals on offer. Here are the best we've found.

Newegg Cyber Monday deals

Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 580 8GB | $200 ($50 off)

A few RX 580 cards have been cheaper than this over the past week, but this deal doesn't require a mail-in rebate, and it comes with two free games (your choice from The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5). Buy at Newegg

ASRock Phantom Radeon RX 580 | $200 ($80 off)

This ASRock 8GB RX 580 graphics card is $80 off the original price, and $30-50 lower than the typical price for an 8GB RX 580. And get a couple free games, too. Buy at Newegg

LG 29-Inch Curved Ultrawide Monitor | $200 ($100 off)

This IPS display has a resolution of 2560 x 1080, a refresh rate of 75Hz (FreeSync), and an ultrawide aspect ratio of 21:9. You must use promo code BFAD107 at checkout to get the full discount. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/23)

Expired deals

These deals have expired, but they may come back. They're listed here for reference, and also so you can see what the going price was on earlier deals.

ASUS ROG GTX 1070 Ti | $429.99 ($120 off)

Even though this is the new normal price for GTX 1080s, this triple-fan GTX 1070 Ti is still a fairly good deal. Bonus: comes with free copies of Monster Hunter: World and COD Black Ops 4. Buy at Newegg (Starts: 11/20)