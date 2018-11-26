Cyber Monday computer speaker deals

Speakers are usually the last thing that comes to mind when setting up a PC, especially since headsets are more popular for gaming. But if you prefer to not use headphones all the time, there are plenty of great options for computer speakers, and Cyber Monday is a good opportunity to get better sound for less money.
Below you'll find Cyber Monday deals for the computer speakers you've been looking for.
Cyber Monday speaker deals
Sound BlasterX Katana | $270 (save $30)
You need a little RGB in your speakers, right? The Katana soundbar is sleek and powerful and has a reactive lighting system. Buy on Amazon
Genius SW-G2.1 2000 | $99 (save $20)
If you're looking for something with a different aesthetic but still gives you solid sounds, these Genius speakers are pretty slick. Buy on Amazon
Logitech Z625 | $121 (save $30)
These THX 2.1 200 watt speakers are 33% off, and have a headphone jack for when you want to keep listening with some privacy. Buy at Newegg
Razer Leviathan | $169.99 (save $30)
This is the best sound bar speaker around, and perfect if you want to save some real estate on your desktop. Compact and produces great sound. Buy at Amazon
Expired deals
Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround | $199.99 (save $200)
If you want you neighbors to know you're kicking ass at Fortnite, they'll definitely hear it with these THX-certified theater speakers. Buy on Amazon
Logitech Z506 System | $49.99 (save $50)
While it's branded as a home theater product, it works great for PC gaming, too, with deep bass and multiple inputs. They've now dropped to half-price. Buy at Amazon
Logitech Z623 | $79.99 (save $70)
These mid-range speakers are an excellent buy at half-off. RCA and 3.5mm inputs means you can plug them into more than just your PC. Buy on Amazon
Creative GigaWorks T40 | $84 (save $45)
Great for both music and gaming with clear sound, plus they provide a distinctive look for your desktop. Currently out of stock. Buy on Newegg
Logitech Z906 500W 5.1 Dolby | $326.98 (save $272)
There's a pretty hefty discount on these admittedly pricey Logitech 500W speakers. You can connect up to six different audio sources and listen in 5.1 Dolby Digital. Buy on Newegg
