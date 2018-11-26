Cyber Monday computer speaker deals

Speakers are usually the last thing that comes to mind when setting up a PC, especially since headsets are more popular for gaming. But if you prefer to not use headphones all the time, there are plenty of great options for computer speakers, and Cyber Monday is a good opportunity to get better sound for less money.

Below you'll find Cyber Monday deals for the computer speakers you've been looking for.

Cyber Monday speaker deals

Logitech Z625 | $121 (save $30)

These THX 2.1 200 watt speakers are 33% off, and have a headphone jack for when you want to keep listening with some privacy. Buy at Newegg

Razer Leviathan | $169.99 (save $30)

This is the best sound bar speaker around, and perfect if you want to save some real estate on your desktop. Compact and produces great sound. Buy at Amazon

Expired deals

Logitech Z623 | $79.99 (save $70)

These mid-range speakers are an excellent buy at half-off. RCA and 3.5mm inputs means you can plug them into more than just your PC. Buy on Amazon