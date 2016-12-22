Birthdays the Beginning from Harvest Moon creator delayed

Besides having an awkward title, Birthdays the Beginning is the forthcoming sandbox game from Harvest Moon creator Yasuhiro Wada. It promises to let players "witness the birth of an entire ecosystem" and while it won't emulate Wada's famous farming simulator there will be certain similarities. Birthdays was initially expected to arrive on PC on March 7 in North America and March 10 in Europe next year, however it's now been delayed till May 9 in NA and May 12 in EU regions.

Details on why this is the case are scant, but beyond a brief press release both the games section of the NIS website and the Birthdays the Beginning Facebook page have now changed their proposed DOAs to suit.

If this is the first you're hearing of Birthdays, here's a brief synopsis as per its Steam page description:

"Birthdays the Beginning [is] a sandbox game in which players create cube-shaped worlds that give rise to diverse and unique lifeforms. With careful experimentation, players can shape the geography and alter the temperature of each world to create the conditions for life and witness the birth of an entire ecosystem."

While Birthdays plans to go in a different direction, obvious parallels have been drawn between Wada's Harvest Moon series and Eric Barone's breakout farming sim hit Stardew Valley—the latter of which launched earlier this year.

Here's Tom sitting down with both Barone and Wada to talk farming videogames, Japanese ports and Birthdays the Beginning itself: