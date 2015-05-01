BioWare announces free Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer DLC

BioWare has announced a free new multiplayer add-on for Dragon Age: Inquisition called Dragonslayer, that will be out next week.

Dragonslayer, as the title subtly hints, will be all about squaring off against giant, flying, fire-breathing high dragons. (Who thought this was a good idea?) It will add a new map to the game along with three new playable characters: Skywatcher, a fierce Avvar warrior; Isabela, the Raider Queen of the Eastern Seas; and Zither, the virtuoso, who was originally revealed on April 1 but turned out to not be an April Fool's joke after all. (Not entirely, anyway.)

"Craft the Dragon's Call, then test your mettle against the fiercest beasts in Thedas!" BioWare wrote in the Dragonslayer announcement. And no, it doesn't sound like the most narratively deep Dragon Age experience of all time, but sometimes, beating up a dragon is its own reward. BioWare will show the Dragonslayer DLC in action in a launch day livestream on Twitch, on May 5. More information is up at DragonAge.com,