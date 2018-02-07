Biomutant will be on stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

Biomutant is making its way to the PC Gamer Weekender—we already reported it’ll be there in playable form, but we’re pleased to add the cherry on top in the form of a Developer Stage talk about the game, taking place Saturday February 17.

Stefan Ljungqvist, head of studio at Experiment 101, will be on hand to take attendees through a bit more detail about Biomutant. You’ll get a closer look at the promising title, as well as explanations on in-game mechanics and other elements you might not have much detail on as of yet. And who better to get it from than those who’re making the game?

You’ll be able to find out more about Biomutant, hopefully answering some questions about elements like the duck-headed robots, or talking more about the ability to mute the narrator if he starts to get on your nerves.

In the meantime, you can find out more about Biomutant on its website, Twitter and Facebook, while you can keep up to date on our coverage of the game right here.

Beyond Biomutant you'll also be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK.