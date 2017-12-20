Play Biomutant at the PC Gamer Weekender

Biomutant is a post-apocalyptic RPG that stars adorable kung fu animals who love to beat the crap out enemies with swords, guns and mutations. At the PC Gamer Weekender you’ll be able to find out insider details about the making of Biomutant during its stage session, then have the chance to indulge in the blend of melee, shooting and mutant ability action the game itself presents.

Biomutant was one of the best demos at Gamescom in 2017. In its final form there will be 16km of open world to explore. The mutation systems promise interesting, involved progression and the fast travel system has your little critter wee against a post to mark their territory. GOTY 2018?

