Biomutant teases gun-toting duck-headed robot in gorgeous new screens

Biomutant was one of the most exciting demos at Gamescom this year, despite the fact my demonstration was hands-off. Everything I've seen since of the open world, post-apocalyptic brawler has impressed, and its latest screens are no different.

Showcasing its cutesy racoon protagonist in a series of compromising and endearing situations, the following stills tease the game's beautiful world, its frightening foes, and a machine gun-firing, duck-headed robot. Obviously.

With what appears to be pretty sophisticated crafting, gear and combat systems, Biomutant isn't short of ambition. Under the heading "evolve your gameplay", the following blurb from the game's Steam page sounds particularly interesting:

You’ll be able to re-code your genetic structure to change the way you look and play. This will of course affect your attributes and in addition to this, exposure to bio-contamination in the world will lead to physical mutations like mantis-claws and barbed tails, while exposure to radioactivity found in bunkers from the old world will affect your mind and unlock psi-mutations like telekinesis, levitation and more.

Due at some stage next year, we've not seen an inordinate amount of in-game footage of Biomutant as yet—however this 25-minute video from the folks at IGN surfaced back in September: