Beyond Good and Evil 2 teases explosive in-game footage

With a quick glance at the action-adventure RPG's combat.

A year on from Beyond Good & Evil 2's unlikely trailer debut, Ubisoft showed us more of the elusive action role-player during its E3 2018 conference. 

A full-on cinematic featured the original game's Jade, while a short helping of new in-game footage teased life in Ganesha—the game's sprawling metropolis setting. 

Here's a closer look at the city's bustling marketplace, cavernous temples and wide open skies. Naturally, the latter is best punctuated by dogfights and explosions: 

I posted this in our cinematic reveal story, but it's neat enough that I want to slot it in here too. Ubisoft breaks down what we've seen so far:

More information on Beyond Good & Evil 2 can be found on its official site

