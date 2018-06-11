Beyond Good and Evil 2 teases explosive in-game footage

A year on from Beyond Good & Evil 2's unlikely trailer debut, Ubisoft showed us more of the elusive action role-player during its E3 2018 conference.

A full-on cinematic featured the original game's Jade, while a short helping of new in-game footage teased life in Ganesha—the game's sprawling metropolis setting.

Here's a closer look at the city's bustling marketplace, cavernous temples and wide open skies. Naturally, the latter is best punctuated by dogfights and explosions:

I posted this in our cinematic reveal story, but it's neat enough that I want to slot it in here too. Ubisoft breaks down what we've seen so far:

More information on Beyond Good & Evil 2 can be found on its official site.