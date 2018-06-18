Beyond Good and Evil 2 aims for 'playable beta for the end of next year'

A year after its unlikely E3 trailer debut, Beyond Good and Evil 2 showcased another full-on cinematic trailer and a sliver of in-game footage at this year's Ubisoft conference. No release date was given on stage, but it appears the developer plans to launch a playable beta of BG&E 2 at the end of 2019.

That's according to game director Michel Ancel who said "we aim for a playable beta for the end of next year", when asked about the elusive action adventure game's release date on Instagram.

Despite being a prequel to the 2003 original, this year's BG&E 2 cinematic included a surprise appearance from the first game's Jade. Here's that broken down by its creators:

And here's another look at the brief in-game footage that featured on stage thereafter:

Thanks, Eurogamer.