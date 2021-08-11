The best QBZ-83 loadout for Warzone

I've really come around to the Warzone QBZ-83. Back when Cold War guns were first added to Warzone, this thing was a pea shooter, dealing barely any damage and losing me a not-insignificant number of gunfights. However, since the QBZ's buff, coupled with other guns' widespread nerfs, it does a great job at taking down enemies at long ranges without losing accuracy.

Nowadays, it's an underrated gem, with players only getting to grips with it part way into Season 4 thanks to the new meta. The recoil pattern on the QBZ is probably the easiest to control in the game, and with a bit of downward compensation you'll be beaming down opponents all over Verdansk. Here are a couple of QBZ-83 Warzone loadouts and ways to run the QBZ-83.

Best long-range laser beam Warzone QBZ-83 loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15.5" Task Force

15.5" Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

STANAG 60 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Secondary:

MP5 (unlocked at rank 12)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

The QBZ is a treat with this build. For starters, as JGod tested, the recoil pattern for this gun while using the 15.5" Task Force barrel is almost straight vertical. You can easily just pull down slightly on your mouse or analogue stick to compensate, without any of that pesky, unpredictable horizontal bounce.

This is further helped by the Agency Suppressor, which shrinks the magnitude of your vertical recoil. Of course, this is secondary to the fact that it takes you off the radar thanks to its silencing mechanic and boosts your bullet velocity, meaning those shots are more likely to actually hit where you're aiming them at a much longer distance.

This culminates in a time-to-kill that, while not as quick as other guns' theoretical values, is much easier to achieve, meaning you're much more likely to win gunfights against enemies who may technically have stronger guns than you. You need those chest shots to make it work, but thanks to the fantastic recoil values and a nice Axial Arms 3x scope, you'll be burning through foes easily.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The Airborne Elastic Wrap is a surprisingly powerful addition, too, as its help with ADS speed offers a bit of a mobility bonus for when you get caught at close range looting or standing around, and the extra aiming stability further boosts your chance to line up that perfect tracking spray.

Of course, you'll need a bit of extra ammo with this gun, given that it's a long-ranged accuracy weapon rather than a heavy-shooting powerhouse. Thankfully, the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum solves this problem nicely, without compromising quite so hard on your mobility like the large fast mag would.

When it comes to a secondary, there are a couple ways to go with this gun. You could absolutely lock down the mid- to long-range game by pairing the QBZ with a sniper, or you could go for a closer-up build like the MP5. I prefer the MP5, particularly when going building to building trying to find the perfect vantage point to gun enemies down with the QBZ.

Perks-wise, it's the classics. EOD to stop explosive damage delivering an early, undeserved demise, Ghost to stay off the map (although you'll want a version of the loadout with Overkill so you can actually pack a decent secondary), and Amped to get your secondary out much more quickly. Semtex is a versatile throwable that can knock enemies in one shot if you stick them, and it's extremely valuable to have a Heartbeat Sensor to flush out foes who aren't running Ghost.

Best mobility QBZ-83 Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: 13.7" Ultralight

13.7" Ultralight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

STANAG 60 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Speed Grip

Secondary:

Swiss K31 (unlocked by getting two headshot kills in 15 different completed matches with a sniper rifle)

Perks:

EOD

Ghost

Amped

Throwables:

Semtex

Stun Grenades

Feeling saucy? Why not try using the QBZ-83 as something of an SMG, kitted for speed and mobility? Sure, it might not be the ultimate monster when it comes to dealing damage, but with a little bit of trickiness, you can kit the QBZ to be surprisingly snappy.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

I've stuck with the extended magazine, but have switched the Agency Suppressor out for the regular edition thanks to the fact that it's much better for your mobility. I also have the 13.7" Ultralight barrel on here, which speeds up your strafe speed, as well as the Raider Stock which further boosts your movement speed while aiming down your gun. This is going to be extremely handy when popping in and out of cover, and along with the improved ADS speed from the Speed Grip, you might well have a whale of a time using the QBZ as a close-range gun.

Just remember to take a more heavy-duty weapon along with you like a sniper or LMG, because this version of the gun is specifically designed to do absolutely nothing at those kinds of ranges.