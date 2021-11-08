The best Newegg Black Friday deals: the PC gaming gear we've found for less

Newegg is to PC gaming what a Warhammer shop is to miniatures. It's our go-to for PC parts, peripherals, and more. That's why it's a great place to look out for Black Friday deals, even this early in November as Newegg's Black Friday deals festivities have well and truly begun.

Everyone's kicking off Black Friday early this year, it seems, and that means it's not a bad time to beat the crowds and start shopping. You aren't even at risk of being undercut in price later on in the month, either, as most of the deals we've outlined below fall under Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection plan.

What is Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection? Newegg's Black Friday Price Protection takes the danger out of shopping early this Black Friday. If you purchase a product with the Black Friday Price Protection badge on it from October 14 to November 21, 2021, you'll be automatically enrolled in the price protection scheme. Don't worry, you don't have to do anything at all, it just means if the price of that item decreases on or before November 30, 2021, Newegg will automatically refund you the difference to your payment method.

Best Newegg system deals

iBUYPOWER gaming desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 11700KF | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | $3449.99 iBUYPOWER gaming desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i7 11700KF | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | $3449.99 $2,699.99 at Newegg (save $750)

It's not an easy task, buying an RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. That's why a prebuilt gaming PC is one of the best ways to go, providing you need the rest of the PC parts, too. This is still a high-end build with a high-end price tag, but sadly it's likely cheaper than building it yourself out of parts. Or at least quicker.

Newegg PC component deals

WD_Black SN750 SE | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $131.99 WD_Black SN750 SE | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | $131.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $30)

This Special Edition take on the SN750 supports PCIe 4.0, although the throughput of 3,600MB/s is only just better than the best PCIe 3.0 drives. It is however a decent price for a 1TB SSD that offers decent 4K read and write performance. Not the fastest drive around, but at under $100, it's not a bad deal by any means.

ASRock B550 PG Velocita ASRock Phantom Gaming PG Velocita motherboard | B550 | AM4 socket | ATX | $219.99 $159.99 at Newegg (saved $60)

We recommend the closely related Mini-ITX version of this board as one of the best AMD motherboards for gaming, and the same goes for the larger ATX model. This is definitely a more reasonable motherboard for an AMD Ryzen gaming PC, and it offers a decent number of USB ports with a touch of RGB flair.

Super Flower Leadex III 750W 80+ Gold Super Flower Leadex III | 80 Plus Bronze | Fully modular | 5-year warranty | 850W | $129.99 $84.99 at Newegg (save $45)

Super Flower used to be responsible for making some of the best PSUs known to PC gaming under the guise of another well-known brand, but nowadays it's going along in the US as Super Flower. That still means a lot in terms of quality, too, as the company has proven again and again. This 850W model specifically is plenty for modern GPUs, and a good buy at this price.

Newegg peripheral deals

Logitech G923 Logitech G923 Racing Wheel | PC & PlayStation compatible | Pedals included | Force Feedback | $399.99 $334.99 at Newegg (save $65 with coupon code: BKNVBTD29)

We love the Logitech G923 here at PC Gamer, and I personally use it all the time when blasting around Forza Horizon 4 or getting technical in F1 2021. It offers great response, fantastic pedals, and adds a whole lot to the racing game experience. Can't recommend enough, and $65 off is a bonus.



Shure MV7 Podcast microphone Shure MV7 podcast microphone | USB and XLR | $249 $219 at Newegg (save $30)

Our Jorge loved the Shure MV7 when he reviewed it, and we're pretty sure you will too. It's widely compatible with heaps of hardware thanks to its dual-USB and XLR connectivity, and while this isn't a massive saving on this mic, we didn't expect to see it drop in price at all this Black Friday.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller | Wireless | removeable thumbsticks/d-pad | rechargeable | $179.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $30 with coupon code: BKNVBTD27)

The Xbox Elite Wireless 2 is the pinnacle of PC controllers. It's a step-up on the first-gen Elite controller and it sets the bar high for all third-party PC kit. We love it, use it a lot, and while $30 off isn't a tremendous discount, you don't often see this controller with any money off whatsoever.