The best 4K TV for gaming PCs

Why buy the best 4K TV for gaming when you, surely, should have a monitor? After all, regular 4K TVs have laughable (ish) response times and refresh rates, most don't offer Freesync or G-sync, and there's nary an RGB light to be seen. These are all excellent points, and most will prefer to spend big on one of the best gaming monitors (which will undoubtedly be going cheap on Amazon Prime Day in July), but for anyone looking to bring a smaller form-factor PC into the living room, or anyone trying to go 4K with dazzling HDR for less money, then a 4K TV is the only way to go. And, whisper it, not all games need 1ms response, 144Hz refresh, or the presence of even more red, green, and blue lights.

Heresy! Yes, I know. But put down the burning torch, remove the pitchfork from my virtual ass, and let me talk you through the best 4K TVs for gaming. It's true that no 4K TV can display above 120Hz, and most top out at 12ms response times, but... the panel technology in modern 4K TVs is incredible. For the price of a premium 4K monitor, you can get a huge OLED or QLED TV, with HDR peaking at 2000 nits (in the Samsung Q9/Q90R for example), and a true centerpiece for your living area. Most modern 4K TVs come with a built in Freesync mode, and have Game Modes that boost the response and refresh rates to allow for crisp 60-120Hz play. What's more, they're brilliant for hooking up any other gaming devices you might have, perfect displays for gaming laptops, have decent audio, and you can watch movies and play games from the comfort of a sofa. No, they're not as fine-tuned for PC play, but getting one of the best 4K TVs for gaming can be liberating and give your favorite hobby a new lease of life. Ok, I'm done, you can light the pyre now.

LG OLED65E8 65"

The best 4K TV for gaming you can buy

Screen size: 65-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: OLED | Smart TV: LG AI ThinQ | Dimensions: 36 x 57.1 x 8.7 in | Weight: 60.8 lbs

Wide ranging HDR support

Stunning contrast

High frame rate support

Potential for ‘screen burn’

OLED technology has been transformed as a gaming display option over the past two years. The OLED class of 2017 finally started to tackle the technology’s previous brightness, noise and response time issues. And the 2018 series continued that journey in outstanding style, combining a whole new level of game friendliness with OLED’s traditional contrast prowess. While 2019's models will likely raise the bar again (we haven't had chance to test them yet), last year's TVs have already started to drop in price.

Being able to produce unbeatably deep, rich black colors like the OLED65E8 does also pays off handsomely with horror games or shooters set in dark locations—though you may have to nudge the brightness up a couple of notches to avoid losing some subtle shading detail in the darkest areas.

More good news with this year’s OLEDE8 series finds its Game Mode delivering much more brightness than last year’s seven generation models. Tests also show the OLEDE8 taking less than 20ms to render its images when you use its Game mode, which is an excellent result for a TV.

LG’s OLEDE8 models this year also support 120fps gaming (though only in HD, not 4K), and full 4:4:4 colour handling for total colour precision with PC game feeds.

One final handy trick of the OLEDE8 series is its ability to decode both the premium quality Dolby Vision HDR picture format (as used on a handful of PC games) and Dolby Atmos audio streams. Clearly this speaker system doesn’t have the power or full surround sound/height channel support you’d get with an external Atmos system, but there’s at least a more effective ‘wall of sound’ impression than typical TV sound systems provide.

Another thing to note is if you can live with a less glamorous design and reduced audio performance, LG’s cheaper C8 series give you pretty much the same picture quality.

Samsung Q9FN 55"

2. Samsung Q9F 65"

A superb 4K TV for gaming, now at a mid-range price

Screen size: 65-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: QLED | Smart TV: Samsung QSmart | Dimensions: 48.5 x 30.7 x 9.8 in | Weight: 44.1 lbs

The best TV picture available

Has HDR 2000

Freesync compatible, and has a great Game Mode

Limited viewing angle

While OLED is best for the inkiest of blacks, Samsung's QLED tech leads the way when it comes to vibrant colors and vivid contrasts. The Q9F is 2018's best 4K TV, and while it has now been replaced as the flagship model by the Q90R, it remains a showstopping panel. What's more, you can now pick it up for half the price, making this elite TV actually affordable, and it has almost all the features present in the newer (vastly more expensive) Q90R.

The headline feature is its HDR 2000 tech, which is the most vivid HDR of any commercially available TV. It's all very well boasting about it, but you can actually see a significant boost in vibrancy from every other TV set, with a noticeably bigger range of colors. 4K content looks stunning, but the TV also does a fantastic job of upscaling regular HD pictures and even SD content, making them more colorful and with smoother motion and edges. It's a fantastic all-rounder, thanks to direct full array LED picture display, and the anti-reflection screen is the icing on the cake.

What's more, the sound is very good too, which is unusual for TVs that place such an emphasis on soundbars and headsets. Having used external SONOS speakers for years, with other TVs, we finally found that the Q9F delivered superior audio. It's all finished off with a single-wire set-up, meaning you get no clutter behind the TV, and an ambient mode that lets you display art on the panel (or let it blend into your wall) when you're not using it. The only downside? The viewing angle is limited, so you get a loss in vibrancy if you're watching beyond 45 degrees which, with such a large TV that's designed to be the centerpiece of your room, is such a minor complaint. This is one of the best value TVs right now, and also one of the best you'll ever own.

Sony X900F 49"

3. Sony X900F 49"

A great mid-range 4K TV for gaming

Screen size: 49-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Android TV | Dimensions: 43.1 x 27 x 9.4 in | Weight: 30.4 lbs

Exceptional value for a direct-lit LCD TV

Good HDR support

Frustrating Android TV Smart engine

Not the brightest TV for HDR viewing

Although Sony’s X900F LCD TV series came out in 2018, they’re very much still available. And handily, their relative age means they’re still available at massively reduced prices. In fact, if you snap one up now, you’re truly getting an upper mid-range big-brand TV for the price of an entry level one.

The key to their success is that despite their affordability, they use direct LED lighting with local dimming—like the Samsung Q8FN. There aren’t as many ‘dimming zones’ as you get with the Q8FN, but having this sort of backlight configuration at all is remarkable for such an affordable TV.

The result is a far better contrast performance than you can get from literally any other TV in its price class. And as we’ve highlighted throughout this article, a good contrast performance by a display is fundamentally important to an exciting HDR gaming picture.

Also great news for gamers is the X900F series’ Triluminos colour system. This uses proprietary Sony processing to produce a wider and more subtly nuanced colour performance than any other TV in its price class. This means 4K HDR game imagery looks more vibrant, rich and detailed.

Inevitably for its money, the X900F does not support the high frame rates of the LG OLEDE8 series, or the automatic game mode switching and variable refresh rate features of the Samsung Q8FNs. Also, because it uses far fewer dimming zones than the Samsung Q8FNs, you can sometimes see gentle halos of light around bright objects if they appear against dark backgrounds. This becomes exaggerated if you have to watch from an angle. The X900F series can only hit around half the brightness achieved by the Samsung LCD model, too.

The set does partner its still great pictures, though, with a respectably low 30ms of input lag if you use its game preset. And the bottom line is that no TVs as affordable as the X900Fs are going to be perfect. All that really matters here is that the X900F is comfortably the all-round best TV for gaming in its price range.

TCL 55R617 55" Roku TV

4. TCL 55R617 55" Roku TV

The best budget 4K TV you can buy

Screen size: 55-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Roku TV | Dimensions: 48.5 x 30.9 x 10.7 in | Weight: 38.2 lbs

Great price, and often reduced

Good picture quality

Surprisingly solid response rate

Not as deep colors as QLED or OLED

Panel not quite as fast

If you're looking to buy a 55" TV on a budget, look no further than the TCL 6-series. This is 2018's model, but that means you can often find it on sale but, quite frankly, it's a bargain at full price. While the earlier TCL models suffered from poor build quality, and several screen flaws, the 6-series solved these issues to deliver an ace Roku-powered TV. What's more, it's great for gaming too. While it doesn't have the low, low response rate of $1000+ panels, it manages between 6ms-12ms, which is above average for TVs of this size and price. What's more, it has full-array local dimming, which means the contrast ratios are good (the blacks, especially, are nice and deep).

Where the TCL suffers is in the color range, which is merely average for 4K TVs of this budget. While it has decent HDR, that can't quite mask the lower vibrancy of images, although (to be honest) you're unlikely to notice much of a difference unless you're playing the most colorful of games. At 55", it's less noticeable too, although if you're looking to go 65" you need to work out if you're ok getting a TV that does blacks and dark tones better than colors and light tones. For the price, however, it's very tough to fault the TCL 617. It even comes with voice control if you're into that sort of thing.

You can even drop down to 43" if you're looking for a 4K TV as part of a PC set-up / second room gaming rig. The contrast remains as impressive, and it's obviously a little cheaper too.

Samsung NU7100 50"

5. Samsung NU7100 50"

The cheapest 4K TV we recommend

Screen size: 50-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Panel technology: LED | Smart TV: Android TV | Dimensions: 44.3 x 28.7 x 10.3 in | Weight: 30.6 lbs

Rock-bottom price

Low latency

Has Steamlink

Contrast and colors not as great

Average viewing angles

If money really is an issue, but you still want a large TV that can handle your PC games, the NU7100 series from Samsung is your savior. You can pick it up for less than $400 for the 50" model, and you can save even more money on smaller versions, but the performance you get is well above average. With game mode enabled, this TV manages a 120Hz refresh rate with a 15ms response time, which is very much the average for TVs that are double the price of this one. So, you're getting excellent performance for what you pay.

The HDR and 4K pictures are good too, although not as mind-blowing as you'd get from an OLED or QLED. Then again, you're paying roughly a quarter of the price. You get all Samsung's smart features built into this TV too, such as the mobile app, Bluetooth sharing, a universal TV guide, and all that kind of stuff. What's more, the NU7100 also has Steamlink, which is super handy for PC gaming, and the panel itself is fast enough to keep up with the majority of games.

While this TV won't wow guests, or have the best viewing angles for parties or whole-household use, it's a great one to replace a gaming monitor, or to host a smaller PC built into a living room set-up. You wouldn't pair it with a $2500+ gaming PC, but it's amazing value for anyone looking to have it as part of a second-TV set-up or a less powerful PC display.

How we test gaming TVs

In assessing all of the main TVs around for their gaming capabilities, we focused on four main performance elements.

First, input lag: how long a screen takes to render image data received at its inputs. This is critically important to gamers. Input lag was checked with HDR, SDR, 4K and HD game feeds to check there were no major anomalies between different sources (there weren’t with any of our selected TVs).

We checked input lag in two ways: using a Leo Bodnar input lag measuring device, and photographically, where we split a video feed of a running timer into the TV we’re testing and a reference BenQ gaming monitor, take a photo, and then see how far the time reading on the TV was behind the reading on the reference monitor.

The photographic method enables us to spot potential moment to moment variations in input lag that some TVs suffer with, and which the Bodnar device doesn’t provide.

Next, we considered contrast. How well a display is able to reproduce the darkest and brightest parts of a gaming image is essential to a truly satisfying game experience. Especially now many games are supporting the expanded brightness range associated with HDR. As part of the contrast assessment, we also looked for issues such as flickering brightness levels and backlight ‘blooming’ around bright objects.

As part of the contrast testing, we measured each TV’s peak light output using an X-Rite i1 Display Pro light meter. This lets us know how far a set can go towards achieving the sort of extreme brightness levels HDR gaming is capable of.

Colour performance was also carefully scrutinized, paying attention to the richness, balance, consistency, freedom from striping noise and authenticity of the tones being shown. Pretty much all HDR material also carries a wider colour range than the old standard dynamic range format we’ve been stuck with for so many years. This can have a transformative effect on game graphics, making them look both more lifelike and more dramatic/three dimensional.

Finally, we looked a motion and sharpness. We mention these together as to some extent they’re related. If a TV suffers badly with judder or blurring when you’re panning around in Fortnite or hurtling into the scenery in Forza Horizon 3, that’s going to affect the picture’s sense of sharpness significantly. We also studied ultra-detailed but relatively static 4K game graphics looking for signs of softness, shimmering noise, ever-enthusiastic edge-enhancements, grain or any lack of depth and three-dimensionality that might be caused by a TV being unable to deliver enough color finesse to ‘match’ the number of pixels in the screen.