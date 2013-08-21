Popular

Batman: Arkham Origins trailer biffs, pows and thwacks its way into view

By

BAO_BatmanAnarkyFaceoff

This new Batman: Arkham Origins trailer wants to reassure you. It wants to sit you on its knee and softly whisper, "shhh, it's okay. Even though I'm not being made by Rocksteady, my developers love punching just as much." Batman's going to need that fist-pounding aggression, too, with eight villains looking to track him down and a yet to be convinced Commissioner Gordon offering no help.

As an aside, one of the more notable things about this footage is Batman's voice. There's been a recent trend for recasting leads, but for this prequel, it makes sense. Batman sounds like a younger Batman, which given that he is, fits the brief perfectly.

Batman: Arkham Origins is due out on the 25th October.

