Batman: Arkham Origins developers have "no plans" for another patch, working on DLC instead

Warner Bros. Games Montreal have revealed that they won't be releasing a patch for the remaining - potentially gamebreaking - bugs and glitches in Batman: Arkham Origins. Instead, the game's development team is "working hard on upcoming story DLC". Understandably, that means it's time to reset the "days since last community outrage" timer back to zero.

The information was given by the game's community manager Mercury, who wrote the following in a forum thread about a possible future patch:

"The team is currently working hard on the upcoming story DLC and there currently are no plans for releasing another patch to address the issues that have been reported on the forums.

"If we do move forward with creating a new patch, it will try to address the progression blocking bugs for players, not the minor glitches that do not prevent one from continuing to play. The issues that are not progression blockers will unfortunately no longer be addressed.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for some of you, and want to thank you for having been patient."

It's always difficult to get a sense of how many bugs remain in a game. It's entirely possibly that many people will be able to play through Origins without encountering any game-breaking issues. But that the second paragraph of Mercury's statement specifically mentions "the progression blocking bugs" suggests that WBGM are aware of the issues affecting their community.

It's unsurprising to learn that they're working on DLC, but to advertise that fact while saying you'll not be addressing potentially serious problems seems a bit callous. For all Battlefield 4's problems, at least DICE committed to not trying to sell more pieces of a game that wasn't working for players, announcing that their development team would focus entirely on bug-fixing at the expense of their DLC release schedule.

Thanks, Gamespot .