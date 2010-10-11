Awesome new Batman: Arkham City screens show Dark Knight on a dark night

Rocksteady have released a slew of bat-gorgeous new bat-screens for Batman: Arkham City showing off the huge looking new bat-city environments, some new thugs, and some new ways in which Batman can bat-crush said thugs. Read on for the new bat-pics.

The new screens herald the return of the zip line, or 'telescopic face-kicking device', as it could be better described, and also show Batman at his moodiest. Moodily falling off a wire, moodily crushing the wrists of his enemies and moodily having a staring contest with the ground while hurtling towards it at terminal velocity. That's the Batman we all know and love. Click the images to make them bat-massive.