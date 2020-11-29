AVerMedia's 4K capture card is available at its lowest price yet for Cyber Monday

With most of us spending even more time indoors this year, streaming has become a popular pastime for many PC gamers. Combined with the rise of a remote workforce, microphones, webcams and other streaming related equipment have flown off the shelves in recent months. Fortunately, we've started seeing restocking on some of those hot items just in time for killer Cyber Monday deals for streamers and content creators.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.

If you're looking to make the jump into streaming your PC or console gameplay, one of the essential pieces of equipment you'll need is a capture card. This allows you to capture video from a source such as your gaming PC or console and record it on a separate PC for streaming. We've reviewed the AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo, easily one of our favorite dual source 1080p capture cards. This allows you to capture two HDMI sources at once, such as your gaming PC and a DSLR camera.

For those of you only interested in capturing a single source, AVerMedia's Live Gamer 4K is available at its lowest price yet. This capture card allows you to record up to 240 FPS in 1080p, 144 FPS in 1440p or 60 FPS in 4K HDR content. It even comes with RGB lighting, because of course it does.

Capture 4K in 60 FPS AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K | 4K60 HDR capture | $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon ($100 off)

While you'll have to wait until December for stock to be replenished, this is a great deal on a highly capable capture card. If you won't settle for downscaling your content, this PCIe capture card might be the answer. Just make sure you have a spare PCIe slot first. Note: You have to select sold by "AVerMedia" for the $199 backorder pricing.View Deal

Even with $100 off its usual price, the Live Gamer 4K may still be a pricey addition to your streaming arsenal, but we'd consider it a worthwhile investment if you're looking to ensure the highest quality of capture. Whether you're looking to capture high refresh rate gameplay or beautiful 4K HDR, this AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K cyber monday deal has you covered.