Australia, we've got another 1500 Heroes of the Storm keys to give away

Such was the demand for our previous Heroes of the Storm beta giveaway, that Blizzard has kindly offered us an additional 1500 keys for Australian readers. The process is the same as last time: provide your email in the widget below, and if you're successful you'll get an email this coming Tuesday (7/4) with your beta key.

The key is activated in Battle.net, so if you don't already have an account you'd best be setting one up. To reiterate, the key will only work for Australian and New Zealand residents.

While you wait, check out this recent PAX interview with Heroes of the Storm game director Dustin Browder, or peruse this idiots guide.