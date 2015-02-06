Five things you need to know about Heroes of the Storm

Blizzard's new MOBA-aRTS-lane-pusher-thing is still in closed beta and has some kinks to work out, but I've been enjoying my time with it so far. I've noticed a lot of people have the misconception that the game's simpler presentation and gameplay means it must lack in strategy, which simply isn't true. Watch the video above to see what I think are some of the biggest differences between Heroes and some of the other games in its genre, and why I think removing items and farming doesn't necessarily mean Blizzard has removed depth.