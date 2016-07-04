Australia is getting its own Rainbow Six Siege ESL tournaments

Following the launch of an international pro league season last year, Rainbow Six Siege will get four ESL tournaments in Australia this year. Kicking off on July 17, the online tournaments will culminate in a final which rewards $1,000 to the winning team.

Here's how the tournaments will be structured:

Open Cup #1 – July 17

Teams will compete in an Open Double Elimination Bracket



Open Cup #2 – July 24

Teams will compete in an Open Double Elimination Bracket



Open Cup #3 – August 7

Teams will compete in an Open Double Elimination Bracket



Open Cup #4 (Final) – August 21

Teams will compete in an Open, four team per group, group stage. The top two teams from each group will then progress through to a Single Elimination bracket.

Information on how to register teams can be found on the ESL website.