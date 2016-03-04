Rainbow Six Siege pro league season kicks off tomorrow

Rainbow Six Siege will make its anticipated entry into esports tomorrow, with eight European Rainbow Six Siege teams facing off in Poland on Friday. The tournament takes place at the Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice, with the winning European teams going on to face their North American counterparts. The prize pool is $100,000, though that's shared 50/50 with the Xbox One tournament, which runs parallel.

The tournament can be live streamed on the Rainbow Six Twitch channel at 6:30PM EST, Friday, March 4 (that's about 10:30AM on Saturday in Sydney, Australia, and 11:30AM on Friday in the UK). To celebrate the season commencing, Rainbow Six Siege will get a double XP weekend in Ranked matches until March 6.

For those of us playing at home, Rainbow Six Siege got a pretty major update earlier this week, which added new spawn areas for the attacking team and the addition of a Kill Cam in Ranked play, among lots of other stuff.