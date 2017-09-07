Asus unveils Transformer looking RGB mechanical keyboard

The new ROG Horus GK2000 RGB from Asus is a mechanical keyboard that gets its name from the god of war of hunting, though we are not sure how Horus would feel about the design. This is one of those products that most people will either love or hate.

Either way, this is not a completely new design. Asus took its existing ROG Horus GK2000 with red LED backlighting and gave it an RGB upgrade. It also doubled the amount of onboard memory from 4MB to 8MB, which is paired with a 32-bit MCU to handle lighting effects, macro creation, and profile settings. This also means you can save your custom profiles directly to the keyboard and use it on any PC without having to remap any key functions.

The main portion of the plank is made from black anodized brushed aluminum. It looks similar to some other mechanical keyboards on the market, save for the surrounding accents. Those added pieces are intended to give the keyboard an aggressive look, though there is more to it than just aesthetics—there is a detachable stand where you can place your mobile device.

You can also detach the wrist rest to give the keyboard a smaller footprint and toned down look. As to the keys, Asus opted for Cherry MX RGB switches. They offer 4mm of key travel, are tactile, and are rated for 50 million keystrokes.

There are two USB ports on the rear of the keyboard, along with separate headphone and microphone jacks. Other features include a column of five macro keys, volume and illumination rollers, and 100 percent anti-ghosting with N-key rollover.

Asus did not mention a price or say when the ROG Horus GK2000 RGB will be available.