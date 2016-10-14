Asus teases ROG Swift PG258Q monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

It won't arrive in time for the holiday season, but not long after Asus will release the ROG Swift PG258Q, a gaming monitor with a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate. And get this, it's not overclocked—240Hz is the panel's native refresh rate. Competitive gaming, anyone?

In case you're wondering, the ROG Swift PG258Q will have the fastest refresh rate (native or otherwise) of any Asus monitor to date. It's a 24.5-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, and as you might have guessed, it's using a Twisted Nematic (TN) panel to achieve that speed. That means viewing angles and color reproduction aren't likely to be on par with the crop of In-Plane Switching (IPS) displays out there, but in its defense, the ROG Swift PG258Q was build for speed above all else.

"Combined with a 1ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response rate it's ideal for gamers looking to grab the very fastest," Asus says. "If you're running a PC with a fast-enough graphics card capable of pushing such a high frame-rates, gameplay will be buttery-smooth in high-fidelity. It's the ultimate accessory for twitch-sensitive players who take their gaming seriously; perfect for esports."

Like the other "PG" monitors that Asus makes, the ROG Swift PG258Q features Nvidia G-Sync technology to virtually eliminate lag and framerate stutter. Beyond that, Asus is keeping most of the other specs a secret for now, such as its contrast ratio, brightness level, and whether or not it sports a built-in USB hub.

Asus did talk a bit about the monitor's physical appearance and stand. It has a tri-spoke stand with ROG lighting effects to accompany its "Armor Titanium" and "Plasma Copper" color scheme. Tilt, pivot, and height adjustments are all part of the package, and there's a mini joystick to mess around with the on screen display (OSD) controls.

Pricing has yet to be announced and given that it's a 24.5-inch display, Asus will have to careful not to get too carried away here. We'll find out in the coming months, as it's slated to arrive in early 2017.