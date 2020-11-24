How to find the identity of The Father in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Looking for the identity of The Father in AC Valhalla? The Grand Maegester of the AC Valhalla Order of the Ancients—otherwise known as 'The Father'—is the leader of the organisation and he's the last of the cult members that you'll need to reveal.

As with the other cultists in the game, you'll unlock clues to his identity as you play through the game. There are a number of clues needed to start the quest which reveals the identity of The Father, but it's not particularly clear what these clues are or where you find them. So if you're stuck trying to find the last clue to AC Valhalla The Father's identity, read on.

AC Valhalla The Father: How to reveal his identity

The Grand Maegester, or The Father, is the head of the Order of the Ancients and you'll need to progress through the game in order to find the clues to ultimately discover his identity. A number of players have had problems locating the last clue so here is a list of the requirements needed to discover the identity of The Father.

Complete the main story in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: This means playing through all of the story arcs for each area up to, and including, Hamtunscire.

This means playing through all of the story arcs for each area up to, and including, Hamtunscire. Kill all Order of the Ancients cultists: Most of these will be taken care of automatically as you play through AC Valhalla. If there are any leftover, be sure to hunt them down and take them out.

Most of these will be taken care of automatically as you play through AC Valhalla. If there are any leftover, be sure to hunt them down and take them out. Find and kill all the Zealots: The Zealots can be found in various places around 9th century England. They tend to wander around a bit but if you get near one, they will be marked on your map with a white shield icon.

Once those requirements are met, you should return to Ravensthorpe and speak to Hytham—he should be located outside of the longhouse rather his usual spot in the AC Valhalla Hidden One's Bureau. Pick up the quest The Poor Fellow Soldier from him and you'll then need to travel to Aethelnay in Hamtunscire.

Once you reach Aethelnay, speak with the person at the quest marker and a cutscene will play, during which The Father's identity will be revealed.