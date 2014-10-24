Assassin's Creed Unity system requirements confirmed

Yesterday, I posted about some rumoured Assassin's Creed: Unity system requirements. Many were rightly sceptical—the idea of a minimum requirement of a GTX 680 or Radeon HD 7970 seemed, in a word, absurd. And yet, here, today, Ubisoft has confirmed those required specifications.

Here, then, are the official requirements. Let them eat relatively high-end graphics cards:

64-bit operating system

Required

Supported OS

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only)

Processor

Minimum

Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Phenom II x4 940 @ 3.0 GHz

Recommended

Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or better

RAM

Minimum

6 GB

Recommended

8GB

Video Card

Minimum

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (2 GB VRAM)

Recommended

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 290X (3 GB VRAM)

DirectX

Version 11

Sound Card

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Hard Drive Space

50 GB available space

Peripherals Supported

Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse required, optional controller

Multiplayer

256 kbps or faster broadband connection

Supported Video Cards at Time of Release

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or better, GeForce GTX 700 series; AMD Radeon HD7970 or better, Radeon R9 200 series

Note: Laptop versions of these cards may work but are NOT officially supported.

As I pointed out yesterday, we're currently living in a period where system requirements do not always map with reality. Keep an eye out for benchmarks when the game is released—they'll prove a much more reliable signifier of the game's performance.