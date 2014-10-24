Assassin's Creed Unity system requirements confirmed

Yesterday, I posted about some rumoured Assassin's Creed: Unity system requirements. Many were rightly sceptical—the idea of a minimum requirement of a GTX 680 or Radeon HD 7970 seemed, in a word, absurd. And yet, here, today, Ubisoft has confirmed those required specifications.
Here, then, are the official requirements. Let them eat relatively high-end graphics cards:
64-bit operating system
Required
Supported OS
Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64bit versions only)
Processor
Minimum
Intel Core i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Phenom II x4 940 @ 3.0 GHz
Recommended
Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or better
RAM
Minimum
6 GB
Recommended
8GB
Video Card
Minimum
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 (2 GB VRAM)
Recommended
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 290X (3 GB VRAM)
DirectX
Version 11
Sound Card
DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
Hard Drive Space
50 GB available space
Peripherals Supported
Windows-compatible keyboard and mouse required, optional controller
Multiplayer
256 kbps or faster broadband connection
Supported Video Cards at Time of Release
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or better, GeForce GTX 700 series; AMD Radeon HD7970 or better, Radeon R9 200 series
Note: Laptop versions of these cards may work but are NOT officially supported.
As I pointed out yesterday, we're currently living in a period where system requirements do not always map with reality. Keep an eye out for benchmarks when the game is released—they'll prove a much more reliable signifier of the game's performance.