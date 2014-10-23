Assassin's Creed Unity system requirements rumoured to be steep

The ever-vigilant NeoGAF has found what could be the official system requirements for Assassin's Creed: Unity. The specs are reportedly from IntraGames—the South Korean publisher of Unity and other Ubisoft titles. But if IntraGames had released the requirements, they've since taking them down; and no amount of searching for cached versions of "어쌔신 크리드 유니티" has produced anything from an official source. Here, though, is a cached version of the (now also removed) original report from the site Ruliweb.

Caveats in place, here is what might be the system requirements for Assassin's Creed Unity:

Operating System : Windows ® 7 SP1, Windows 8 / 8.1 ® (64 -bit version only supported)

CPU: Intel Core® i5-2500K @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or higher (Intel Core® i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or more recommended)

RAM: 6 GB or more (8 GB or more recommended)

Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 680 or AMD Radeon HD 7970, graphics memory 2GB or more (NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 780 or AMD Radeon R9 290X, graphics memory 3 GB or more recommended)

Sound Card : Direct X 9.0c compatible sound card and the latest drivers

HDD: 50 GB or more

Yup, that's a minimum requirement of a GTX 680—effectively restricting the game to the last few years of GPU tech.

Of course, that's only if a) the information is real, and b) is system requirements have any bearing on reality. Increasingly, it seems, they don't. Shadow of Mordor's highest system requirements asked for an absurd 6GB VRAM. I've yet to have a problem with 2GB.

Essentially then, system requirements are increasingly a crapshoot. Even if these ones are confirmed, you'd be better off waiting for the benchmarks.

We've contacted Ubisoft for comment.