Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood trailer shows the Da Vinci Disappearance

The Da Vinci Disappearance is a DLC pack for Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood on consoles, but will be included as part of the PC version for free. It contains a campaign to rescue protagonist Ezio's good friend, Leonardo Da Vinci, presumably by stabbing everyone in Rome until you find him. The trailer above focuses on the extra multiplayer modes and characters that come with the pack. The knight in shining armour is definitely in the running for the clankiest, most noticeable assassin of all time. Click more for the trailer.

