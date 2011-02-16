Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood system specs revealed

There's now a Steam page for Assassin's Creed Brotherhood containing the full system specs for the game. The game is also available to pre-purchase on Steam. Want to know if you'll be able to keep up a good framerate as you murderise? Read on for the full system requirements.

Pre-purchasing on Steam will upgrade your copy to the digital deluxe edition which will add two extra multiplayer characters with their own single player missions. Here's a complete run down of the kind of machine you'll need to run Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

Minimum



OS: Windows® XP (32-64 bits) /Windows Vista®(32-64 bits)/Windows 7® (32-64 bits)

Processor: Intel Core® 2 Duo 1.8 GHZ or AMD Athlon X2 64 2.4GHZ

Memory: 1.5 GB Windows® XP / 2 GB Windows Vista® - Windows 7®

Graphics: 256 MB DirectX® 9.0–compliant card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (see supported list*)

DirectX®: 9.0

Hard Drive: 8 GB

Sound: DirectX 9.0 –compliant sound card

Peripherals: Keyboard, mouse, optional controller

Supported Video Cards: ATI® RADEON® HD 2000/3000/4000/5000/6000 series, NVIDIA GeForce® 8/9/100/200/300/400/500 series

Note* * This product does not support Windows® 98/ME/2000/NT

Recommended