Where to find and kill all the Legendary Animals in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ready to hunt all the AC Valhalla legendary animals? Raiding monasteries and hunting Saxons is fun enough, but there's bigger game on offer for Eivor as you travel the world. Once the Hunter's Hut has been established in your settlement, you can pick up some great rewards for tracking and fighting mythical beasts scattered across the many continents you visit during the game's story.

This guide will show you where to find every Legendary Animal in AC Valhalla, discuss what you need to build to reap the rewards from your efforts, and offer some tips on how to take down each burly beast.

How to find Legendary Animals in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

This guide shows the exact location of each beast, but if you want to find them without our help, you're looking for blue markers on your world map. If you zoom in on the blue markers, you can actually hear the Legendary Animal that corresponds to that location. Most of them can be found in circular arenas, with roughly one animal roaming in each region.

As for redeeming AC Valhalla Legendary Animal rewards, you need to construct the Hunter's Hut in your settlement and speak to Wallace, who will reward you with cosmetic schemes and special weapons when you turn in their pelts. Notable items include Petra's Arc, a special Predator Bow, and Vord'rs Bite, a unique Axe. You'll also get a trophy in your longhouse. What better way to spend your evenings that with an animal's dead eyes staring down at you?

All AC Valhalla Legendary Animals locations

Rygjafylke: Elk of Bloody Peaks

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll find this nasty elk in Norway, on a frozen platform under a waterfall. Useful abilities here include the ‘Brush with Death' skill, which can slow down time as the elk charges at you. Meanwhile, any poison buildup ability will also help put this fight to rest quicker.

Hordafylke: Bear of the Blue Waters

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

This boss fight is on a little ice cap in the far reaches of Norway (the part you don't visit at the start of the game). The Bear of the Blue Waters is a giant polar bear with swords in his back. No point in mincing words here; This is a tough fight. Bring your best gear and hug that back leg.

Oxenefordscire: The Corpse Feeders

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Corpse Feeders are a trio of dogs west of Earnningstone, in Oxenefordscire. Because this is a three-on-one battle, the Raven School Miasma skill is useful, dropping a poison cloud that affects everyone with poison attacks when an enemy is killed.

Lincolnscire: Gemad Wulf

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Northeast of Aelfgarstun in some ruins, you'll find the Gemad Wulf. This nasty mottled pup will intermittently summon wolves to wear you down while it retreats to the rear. Eventually it'll start circling the arena and avoiding you, so you need to chase it around with your bow while its annoying wolf army harasses you.

East Anglia: Black Shulk

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Among some ancient ruins northeast of Colcestre, you'll find this horrendous evil dog feasting on a corpse. If you're familiar with Bloodborne, this boss is a lot like the Blood-Starved Beast, a lightning-quick damage dealer that deals out cheap shots like candy. Dodge constantly to keep in step with it.

Suthsexe: Aelfred's Battle Cattle

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Directly south of Lunden, there's a horde of bulls in a swampy pen. Much like The Corpse Feeders, using Miasma to create a cloud of doom is of great use here. You should also focus on the nasty sow and dodge its cronies, else they'll eventually overwhelm you.

Sciropescire: Beast of the Hills

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

East of Quatford you'll find the Uriconium Ruins, which are downhill from the animal marker. You need to slip through these caves to enter a walled arena, where you'll fight a drunk bear in a dungeon. This one is a lot like the other bear brawls, just hug the back leg and watch out for AOE attacks.

Eurvicscire: The Blood Swine

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In Bleasby Swamp, northeast of Repton, you'll find what can only be described as a stinky pig. Its most dangerous attacks are a damaging charge and an annoying move where it kicks dirt in your face. Fortunately, the charge is well telegraphed, so you can pre-empt it and swoop in to deal massive damage.

Hamtunscire: Wildcats of the Weald

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll find these nasty cats in the Dark Weald, south-west of Wincestre. Follow the trail of bodies to find a father and son Lynx duo who are out for blood. Focus on the dad first to make your life a lot easier, and watch out for the pounce-dash move.

Vinland: O' Yan Do Ne

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You'll have to make it to Vinland to find this terrible Newfoundland moose, north of Tionontate: Ken. To get there you need to finish the Lunden arc and speak to Hytham at the AC Valhalla Hidden Ones' Bureau. You'll also be stripped of all of your items in Vinland, so you need to buy items from the local traders using leather, iron ore, and carbon ingots. Watch out for its charge attack.

Jotunheim: Steinnbjorn

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The final mythical beast is an ice-armoured bear in Jotunheim, a realm unlocked via the Seer's Hut once you complete the Asgard arc while under Valka's spell. Once you collect the plants necessary to go to Jotunheim, the battle is north of the serpents tree synchronization point and east of Utgard. This is by far the trickiest animal battle in the game. Use fire build-up weapons and bring lots of rations.