Realtime Worlds, the scottish development studio behind Crackdown, APB, and the newly announced MyWorld, has entered administration. The company now has a short period of time to find more cash or it'll be forced to close.

Develop are reporting that the business has been handed over to the corporate rescue firm Begbies Traynor Group. Their source also told them that APB will live on in the hands of another company. We'll bring you new information as it becomes available.

[via Develop ]