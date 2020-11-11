AOC and Porsche Design collaborate on large piece of cast iron

Monitor maker AOC has teamed up with Porsche Design once again to make the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27, a 1440p screen with some nice specs, a weird remote control, and a stand that has to be seen to be believed.

Halfway between an 80s executive toy and the Technical from Borderlands 3, the stand reaches its metal arms across the desk toward you like a dying Terminator, and probably has to be twisted just the right way to get it off the back of the screen, like a Christmas cracker puzzle.

It's no 911 that's for sure, and I think it's liable to struggle to find a way into our best gaming monitors list unless there's something seriously impressive going on under the hood.

The inevitable claims of being inspired by racing are out in force, though the tight curve of the screen and charcoal-grey chassis makes us think the designer had tyres on their mind. Besides the QHD resolution, there’s a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 certification, a 0.5s MPRT pixel response and Freesync Premium Pro. It’s certainly well-provisioned, adding 5w stereo speakers, a USB 3.2 hub, and sporting two HDMI 2.0 ports alongside a brace of DisplayPort 1.4s.

Neatly, it comes with a wireless IR keypad (AKA a remote control) to adjust its settings. For some reason, this is apparently shaped like a car’s centre console, although no pictures of it were provided so we're going to have to take AOC's word for that.

Should you have a taste-limiting disorder, the screen can also project its logos onto the table in different colours, as well as light up the back of the display to ‘elevate the gaming environment’. Think ROG and you're on the right track.

(Image credit: AOC/Porsche Design)

“Gamers around the world will be thrilled to experience this great product both in design and outstanding gaming performance,” alleges Stefan Sommer, director of marketing and business management at AOC Europe.

I think we'll be the judges of just how thrilled we'll be to experience this rather bizarre Porsche Design collab, thanks Stefan.

Expect to see it available later this month with an frankly exorbitant RRP of £719.99, assuming obsessive PC Porsche fans don’t get there first. Or maybe wait to see what the rise of the next-gen consoles means for 4K gaming monitors. *Spoilers* they're coming down in price.